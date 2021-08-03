Bibb County on pace for record-high homicides in 2021. Here are the victims

In 2020, Macon set a modern day record for homicides with 50, and so far in 2021, the county is on pace to meet or surpass that total.

This year, 40 people have been victims of homicide, including a pair of vehicular homicides as well as the death of a pregnant woman whose unborn child also died.

Macon-Bibb County leaders have responded by launching the Macon Violence Prevention initiative, setting up public forums and asking for community help in responding to the violence. The FBI, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies arrested 10 people on July 20 as part of an effort to reduce violence in the county.

Here is a list of people killed in Macon in 2021:

Brenda Settles

Settles, 40, was the first killing of the year on Jan. 2. Her boyfriend, Anthony Ray Walker, 53 of Macon, reported that he found her unconscious in the shower. She was dead when paramedics arrived on the scene. Settles died from apparent blunt force trauma to the head.

Walker was later jailed on murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge.

Ledarius Tremaine Clark

The 28-year old was found shot to death at 195 Pansey Ave. in Macon’s Unionville neighborhood on Jan. 5. A witness said Clark ran from a nearby alley before collapsing in the road. No one has been arrested in connection with Clark’s death. Investigators are looking for 21-year-old Jasirian Kwame Thomas.

Larry Liggins (involuntary)

Liggins was reportedly involved in an altercation with 30-year-old Justin Collins at BJ’s Billards in downtown Macon on Jan. 12. Liggins, 54, was punched and knocked down in the fight. He died two days later.

Miracle Brantley (involuntary)

The 8-year-old died on Jan. 29 and was said to have shot herself when playing with the gun that was brought into her grandmother’s house. It was unclear if she was holding the gun when it was fired. A 14-year old was charged as a juvenile for involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct.

Terrance Deshun Chapman

Chapman was shot in the abdomen on Feb. 9 near Pendleton Homes near Houston and Heard avenues. No one has been charged in the shooting of the 35-year-old.

Monterrious Brown

The one-year-old was allegedly shot and killed by John Demetrius Simmons, 28, of Chatham County, according to police. It was reported that Simmons was in Tyceanna Brown’s apartment at 204 Chambers Cove Drive. The pair were washing clothes on Feb. 14 when Brown left the room before hearing a gunshot and returned to find her child had been shot. Simmons has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault, and felony murder.

Carlos Daniels

On Feb. 21, Daniels, 45, died after being shot the day before near the 300 block of Pierce Avenue. No one has been charged in connection with his death.

Jayce Gibson

Gibson, 1, was found unresponsive on Feb. 24. He was taken to the Coliseum Northside Hospital where he died. An autopsy on March 1 revealed that he had died from head trauma. This led to the arrest of the mother’s boyfriend. Jamarius Khalil Dixon was arrested and charged with murder and first degree child cruelty

Ahmori “Little Man” Searcy

Searcy was shot and killed on March 3 in the parking lot of the Majestic Gardens Apartments on Rocky Creek Road. Vernon DeShawn Grable, 21, and Zontravion Keontae Hernandez, 20 were both arrested in connection with the killing.

Tyrone Glover (vehicular homicide)

On March 21, a group of motorcycles was traveling south on Broadway when three of them were struck by a Ford Expedition. Glover was pronounced dead after arriving at the Medical Center. The other riders were transported to the hospital for their injuries as well. The driver of the Expedition, 48-year-old Lawrence James Bradley, was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide.

Ernest Isaiah Hemphill

The 51-year-old was found unresponsive in the parking lot of the Advance Auto Parts on Mercer University Drive on March 24. He suffered “shots” to the upper body. No one has been charged in connection with his death.

Dominique Walker

On March 30, Walker and an 18-year-old man were found shot at Bethlea Avenue and Whitfield Street behind Oglesby Square shopping center near the Macon State Farmers Market. The 18-year-old survived. Walker, 23, died from his injuries. No one has been charged in connection with his death.

Kenneth Wendell Snead Jr.

An altercation occurred on April 2 at Blossom Hill Estates Apartments on Mercer University Drive. Snead was shot and killed. Robert James Ottman Jr., 17, was arrested in connection with the killing of 24-year-old Snead.

Tyler Hart (vehicular)

On April 4, Hart was stopped along Knight Road in western Bibb County. While talking with his friends, a Chevy Silverado veered across the road striking Hart and a Ford truck. Jason Parton, 48, was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide

Christopher Knight

Knight was working at the Bibb County Jail on April 6 and was in the process of transporting an inmate to the suicide-watch cell when an altercation began. Knight, 30, was stabbed and killed by inmate Albert Booze who managed to obtain control of a knife from Knight. Booze was charged with murder.

Parrish Forester

The 48-year-old was found shot in the back near Mumford Road and West Napier Avenue. No one has been charged in connection with this homicide.

Cameron Jay-Ramon Ashley

On April 15, Ashley was found shot to death in the parking lot where he lived at the Legacy at River Crossing Apartments on Wesleyan Drive in Macon. Ashley was shot multiple times. No one has been charged for his death.

Timothy Williams

Williams, 55, was found shot in his “lower extremity” along Columbus Road in Unionville on April 17. No one has been charged in this case.

Gregory Lamar Watkins Jr.

This shooting occurred inside the Chevron on Emery Highway on April 19. Christian Demond Williams, 21, was seen on surveillance footage at the store. He was arrested on April 23 at Green Meadows apartments on Log Cabin Drive. Williams has been charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault. Jaravi Daevon Leathers Sr., 20, was identified as the individual who was with Williams. He has been charged with murder as a party to the crime. This was the eighth killing in a 25-day span in Macon.

Brandon Washington

The 23-year-old was shot in the Circle K parking lot on Zebulon Road. The shooting happened on April 29. 19-year-old Divine Elamon Taylor and 19-year-old Divinity Elhasaan Taylor were arrested and charged with murder.

Lance Terrell

Terrell, 32, was found dead by the Jumbo Mart next to the Magnolia Court Motel where he was shot on Pio Nono Avenue. Willie Lee Daniel, 34, was charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Amond Norwood

The body of Norwood was discovered under mattresses along Churchill Street in Unionville on May 7. Margaton Dudley was arrested on May 14 and was charged with murder and concealing a death. On May 18, Jerome Beasley was arrested on the same charges. Damian Felton, who was already in jail since May 17, was charged with murder and concealing a death on May 19.

Quinterious Hillman

The shooting occurred in the bedroom in the Avalon Mobile Home Community on Jeffersonville Road in east Macon on May 10. 19-year-old Jaives Jamel Fountain, admitted to being in the home at the time of the murders. Fountain has been charged with two counts of murder.

Jerod Lester

Lester was also found shot to death in the same bedroom as Hillman on May 10. 19-year-old Jaives Jamel Fountain, admitted to being in the home at the time of the murders. Fountain has been charged with two counts of murder.

Darryl McCrary

The 46-year-old was shot in the car at the Reliance Food Mart at the corner of Napier Avenue and Mumford Road on May 18. Two others were wounded in the incident. No one has been charged for this homicide.

Desmond Wright

Wright was shot and killed on May 29 at his home on Longacre Drive. Alex Skinner, 37, of Warner Robins was charged with murder.

Patricia Gamboa

Gamboa, 30, was shot on Appling Court in east Macon while inside a van. Emergency workers caught up to the van near the Ocmulgee River Bridge near I-16. Gamboa was dead inside. Gamboa was pregnant at the time. Jeremiah Wayne Waller Jr. was charged with murder and feticide.

Marquavious Deshaun “Duke” Wright

The 18-year-old was shot and killed at the Majestic Gardens Apartments on Rocky Creek Road on June 16. 17-year-old Deonte Hunt was also wounded in the shooting. Shamar Smith, 14, was charged with felony murder.

Antraz Burkett

Burkett was shot inside a home on Perry Drive in east Macon on June 19. There was a “verbal” altercation between Burkett and a woman there. It was reported by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office that Burkett attacked the female with a hammer striking her in the face and head several times. Burkett was shot by the husband of the female as (Burkett) was attacking her. The shooting was found to be a case of self-defense.

Anthony Bernard Burke

On July 3, Burke was shot at a home on Dawn Street where his ex-girlfriend lived. Burke got into a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend after busting a window and kicking in the front door. During the fight the ex-girlfriend’s sister’s boyfriend tried to stop the fight. Burke and the man got into a physical altercation that turned into a struggle over a gun. During the struggle, Burke was shot and killed. No charges have been filed.

Tyvesha Brown

Cops were called to the home on 217 Golden Ocala Boulevard on July 7. When they arrived both Brown and her husband were dead. It was ruled a possible murder-suicide but unclear who killed who.

James W. Brown

Brown was found dead at his home with his wife Tyvesha. Both were shot. It is unclear who shot who but it is being treated as a murder-suicide.

Marquez Card

Card was shot multiple times on July 7 on Dewey Street in south Macon. Card died on July 11 from his injuries. 20-year-old James Card, Marquez’s older brother, was arrested on July 21 and charged with aggravated assault and murder.

Tanesha Thomas

Thomas was shot and killed at a home on Karen Drive on July 12. Her boyfriend, Leonard Dewayne Holmes, was charged with murder on July 14.

Donovan Munir Cason

On July 24, at the corner of Cherry Street and MLK Boulevard just before 1 a.m. a large fight broke out in front of The Thirsty Turtle when shots were fired. Cason, 20, was found dead on the scene when officers arrived. After the incident, Sheriff David Davis suspended the liquor license for The Thirsty Turtle. No arrests have been made in connection with the murder of Cason.

Kabryan Johnson

Johnson, 21, was the second victim of the shooting on July 24 outside of the downtown bar at the corner of Cherry Street and MLK Boulevard. Johnson was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. A woman was shot and taken to a local hospital by personal vehicle. She was in stable condition following the shooting. No one has been arrested in connection with this shooting..

Joshua Carl Haynes Lester

Lester was incarcerated at Central State Prison and was stabbed to death by another inmate on July 28. Randy Young, 34, was charged with murder the following day for the stabbing death.

Freddie Lee Battle

69-year-old Battle was involved in an altercation with 60-year-old Christopher Leon Woods on July 31 around 8:30 p.m. at a home on Bethel Church Road. This resulted in Woods allegedly going to get a gun and shooting Battle. Woods was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Darius Deonta Grayer

Grayer, 23, was shot on July 30 on Fort Hill Street. He was transported to a local hospital where he died two days later. The investigation is ongoing.

Quentavious Moore

Moore and another person got into an altercation at the Macon Mall in the food court on August 1 just after 4 p.m. Moore, 17, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The incident is still being investigated at this time.