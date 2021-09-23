Crime

Bibb sheriff’s office releases name of Macon man killed in early morning shooting

A Macon man was shot and killed early Thursday morning on Woodliff Street in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood.

Antonio Mason, 39, was shot just after midnight on Thursday, according to information from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the scene around 12:30 a.m. Mason was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting and more information will be released when it is made available.

Mason’s shooting is the first homicide in Bibb County since an Aug. 1 shooting at the Macon Mall.

Justin Baxley
Justin Baxley is the fan life reporter at The Telegraph and writes stories centered around entertainment, food and sports in the Macon community. Justin joined the Telegraph staff after graduating from Mercer University in May 2017 with a degree in criminal justice and journalism. During his time at Mercer he served as the sports editor for The Cluster.
