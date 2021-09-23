Bibb sheriff’s office releases name of Macon man killed in early morning shooting

A Macon man was shot and killed early Thursday morning on Woodliff Street in the Pleasant Hill neighborhood.

Antonio Mason, 39, was shot just after midnight on Thursday, according to information from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to the scene around 12:30 a.m. Mason was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting and more information will be released when it is made available.

Mason’s shooting is the first homicide in Bibb County since an Aug. 1 shooting at the Macon Mall.