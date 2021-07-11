Macon teen dies in hospital 4 days after shooting on city’s south side, coroner says

A 19-year-old Macon man who was shot and critically wounded at a house on Dewey Street on the city’s south side Wednesday died Sunday afternoon at a local hospital, Bibb County’s coroner said.

The victim, Marquez Card, was shot “multiple times,” Coroner Leon Jones said, during what sheriff’s investigators described as “an altercation” in the 1200 block of Dewey Street.

The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. Wednesday in a neighborhood just south of Rocky Creek Road between Pio Nono and Houston avenues.

The person who was said to have shot Card left before the cops showed up, sheriff’s officials said.