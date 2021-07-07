Man in critical condition after shooting on Dewey Street in south Macon

Bibb County sheriff’s officials said “an altercation” led to gunfire and left a man critically wounded in the 1200 block of Dewey Street on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. in a neighborhood below Rocky Creek Road between Pio Nono and Houston avenues.

The person who shot the man left before the cops showed up.

“It was reported that there was an altercation between individuals,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said of the incident. “During the altercation, one individual was shot.”

The victim, whose name and age were not noted, was in critical condition at a local hospital where, according to one official, he was in surgery soon after the shooting.