Crime

Man in critical condition after shooting on Dewey Street in south Macon

Bibb County sheriff’s officials said “an altercation” led to gunfire and left a man critically wounded in the 1200 block of Dewey Street on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at about 1 p.m. in a neighborhood below Rocky Creek Road between Pio Nono and Houston avenues.

The person who shot the man left before the cops showed up.

“It was reported that there was an altercation between individuals,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said of the incident. “During the altercation, one individual was shot.”

The victim, whose name and age were not noted, was in critical condition at a local hospital where, according to one official, he was in surgery soon after the shooting.

Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
