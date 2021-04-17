1 dead in shooting early Saturday along main road in Macon’s Unionville neighborhood

A 55-year-old Macon man was shot to death early Saturday along Columbus Road on the west side of the city’s Unionville neighborhood, officials said.

The victim, Timothy Keith Williams, who was said to have been living at a local boarding house, was pronounced dead at a Macon hospital just after 2 a.m., Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

Bibb sheriff’s officials said in a statement that the shooting happened about 1: 20 a.m. at the corner of Columbus Road and Helon Street, roughly two blocks northeast of Mercer University Drive.

Jones said Williams had suffered “multiple gunshot wounds.”

Sheriff’s officials said in their statement six hours after the shooting that Williams had been shot in his “lower extremity,” but did not elaborate and did not divulge further details of the incident. No suspect was noted.

Williams was released from prison last April after serving five years for burglaries in Dooly, Jones and Putnam counties. That prison sentence, according to Georgia Department of Corrections records, marked his ninth time in state prison since 1985.

His shooting death was the 14th homicide of 2021 that has or appears likely to result in a murder charge. The four other homicides here this year were a pair of vehicular homicides and two cases in which a suspect was charged with involuntary manslaughter.