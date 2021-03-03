Crime

16-year-old found dead, victim of shooting on Macon’s southwest side, coroner says

A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death Wednesday evening in southwest Macon, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told the Telegraph.

The victim, Ahmori Searcy, was found about 7 p.m. after sheriff’s deputies were called to a wooded patch along Rocky Creek Road about a “person down,” Jones said.

Further details were not immediately available.

The coroner said it was believed the shooting had just happened in an area near some apartments on the south side of Rocky Creek near a Family Dollar store, just east of the Bloomfield Road curve.

Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories.
