Crime
Man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in south Macon, Bibb coroner says
A man and a woman were found dead Wednesday morning at a house in south Macon, the victims of an apparent murder-suicide, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.
The victims, whose names had not been made public early on, were found shortly before noon at 271 Golden Ocala Boulevard in a subdivision south of Jones Road between Houston Road and Interstate 75.
Return to macon.com for more on this developing story.
Comments