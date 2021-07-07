Crime

Man and woman dead in apparent murder-suicide in south Macon, Bibb coroner says

A man and a woman were found dead Wednesday morning at a house in south Macon, the victims of an apparent murder-suicide, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

The victims, whose names had not been made public early on, were found shortly before noon at 271 Golden Ocala Boulevard in a subdivision south of Jones Road between Houston Road and Interstate 75.

Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
