25-year-old man shot and killed at apartments on Mercer University Drive

A man was shot around noon on Friday on Mercer University Drive, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

The victim, Kenneth Wendell Snead Jr., 25, was shot after an altercation at 4006 Mercer University Drive at the Blossom Hill Estates Apartments. Snead was pronounced dead at 12:18 p.m. at a local hospital.

17-year-old Robert James Ottman Jr. is wanted for questioning in relation to the incident by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, according to a release.

This is the 12th homicide of 2021.

Further details were not immediately available.