Two dead in east Macon shooting are city’s 9th, 10th homicide victims in past 34 days

Two 29-year-old men were found shot to death Monday afternoon at a mobile home park on Jeffersonville Road in east Macon, Bibb County coroner Leon Jones said.

Emergency officials answered the call about 4:30 p.m. at Avalon Mobile Home Community at 2621 Jeffersonville Road. The mobile home park lies just west of the Lakeside Reservoir and about a mile east of the entrance to the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park.

The victims, shot multiple times, were identified as Quinterious Hillman and Jerod Lester, the coroner said.

Jones said the two were found in separate bedrooms inside a mobile home at Lot 106.

Further details were not immediately available.

The shooting deaths were the city’s ninth and tenth homicides in the past 34 days, all but one of which — the April 6 stabbing of a sheriff’s deputy in the county jail — were the result of gunshot wounds.

The two slayings on Monday, should the deaths be deemed murders, would be the 19th and 20th of the year countywide.