Shooting leaves one dead outside Zebulon Road Circle K store in northwest Bibb County

A 23-year-old man was found shot to death early Thursday outside a convenience store at the corner of Zebulon and Peake roads in northwest Macon, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said.

The victim, Brandon Jamal Washington, who lived on the south side of Jeffersonville in neighboring Twiggs County, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 1:30 a.m. shooting, Coroner Leon Jones said.

Washington was found lying “outside his vehicle” at the Circle K store at 6205 Zebulon, just east of Interstate 475 in a bustling corridor near Lowe’s, Wal-Mart and Kroger shopping centers.

Further details were not immediately available.

“Investigators are continuing to investigate this incident in an attempt to determine the events surrounding this incident,” sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

Investigators were trying to find a pair of men sought for questioning in the case.

“The persons of interest were last seen driving a 1995 white Dodge Ram work van,” the sheriff’s statement said.

Washington’s death was the county’s seventh shooting death in the past 30 days.