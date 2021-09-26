Crime

Woman, 32, found shot to death in car in southwest Macon late Saturday

A 32-year-old Macon woman was found shot to death at the wheel of a car parked in a driveway at a house on the city’s southwest side late Saturday.

The shooting was reported minutes before midnight in the 1500 block of Berkshire Drive, which parallels Canterbury Road and Pio Nono Avenue between Southwest High School and the old Westgate shopping mall.

The victim, Lateisha Shunterria Stewart, was found dead in the driver’s seat of a Hyundai Sonata with a gunshot wound in her upper body, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said in a statement early Sunday.

The statement said there was “no information” on who might have shot Stewart or the circumstances that led to her death.

Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said Stewart did not live at the house where she was found slain.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service