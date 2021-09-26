Woman, 32, found shot to death in car in southwest Macon late Saturday

A 32-year-old Macon woman was found shot to death at the wheel of a car parked in a driveway at a house on the city’s southwest side late Saturday.

The shooting was reported minutes before midnight in the 1500 block of Berkshire Drive, which parallels Canterbury Road and Pio Nono Avenue between Southwest High School and the old Westgate shopping mall.

The victim, Lateisha Shunterria Stewart, was found dead in the driver’s seat of a Hyundai Sonata with a gunshot wound in her upper body, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said in a statement early Sunday.

The statement said there was “no information” on who might have shot Stewart or the circumstances that led to her death.

Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said Stewart did not live at the house where she was found slain.

