Macon body shop owner shot and killed Saturday night; Warner Robins man arrested

A 46-year-old Macon man was shot to death on the city’s west side on Saturday night, authorities said.

The victim, Desmond L. Wright, 46, was shot at his home at 1560 Longacre Drive in a neighborhood near Lewis Elementary School, east of Edna Place Road and about half a mile north of Macon Mall and Mercer University Drive.

Wright owned a body shop on Hightower Road off Pio Nono Avenue in south Macon, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

Wright was pronounced dead at a local hospital soon after the 9:40 p.m. shooting, the circumstances of which were not immediately known.

A Warner Robins man was booked into the county jail on a murder charge shortly before 2 a.m. in connection with Wright’s death.

Sheriff’s officials said in a statement that the man who was arrested, Alex Antwon Skinner, 37, of a Randolph Avenue address, had been in “an altercation” with Wright.

“During the altercation,” a sheriff’s statement said, “Skinner brandished a handgun and shot Wright.”

Wright’s death is the county’s 26th homicide of 2021 and, if so deemed by investigators, the 22nd murder — the 14th here in the past 60 days.