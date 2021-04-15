Man shot dead in parking lot of apartment complex behind north Macon mall

A 21-year-old man was found shot to death early Wednesday beside his car in the parking of the north Macon apartment complex where he lived, officials said.

The victim, Cameron Jay-Ramon Ashley, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

Ashley’s body was discovered shortly before 6 a.m. at the Legacy at River Crossing apartments at 1800 Wesleyan Drive, across the street from the Shoppes at River Crossing mall, Jones said.

Further details of the shooting were not immediately available.

