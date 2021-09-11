Crime
4-year-old boy dies after accidentally shooting himself Friday night in Macon
A 4-year-old boy fatally shot himself by accident Friday night while holding a gun in an apartment a housing project in south Macon, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said.
The child, Kameron Ross, of Warner Robins, was mortally wounded at about 8:30 p.m. at Pendleton Homes on Houston Avenue while visiting his grandmother in Building K at the sprawling apartment complex there, coroner’s officials said.
According to a sheriff’s statement, the boy “found a firearm inside (an) apartment and accidentally shot himself.” The type of gun was not noted.
He was taken to a county hospital where he was pronounced dead. His death was believed to be Macon’s first violent death by a firearm in more than a month, the last coming in a shooting episode at Macon Mall on Aug. 1.
Sheriff’s officials said the gun that the child was shot with had been “brought into the apartment by two male juveniles,” a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old, who live there.
The sheriff’s statement added: “Investigators interviewed all witnesses and the two juveniles were released into the custody of family. The grandmother of Ross, 50-year-old Kawana Liggins, was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.
Additional charges were said to be pending.
