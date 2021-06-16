Two shot, one dead at southwest Macon apartment complex, coroner says

Investigators are on the scene of a shooting on Rocky Creek Road in Macon where one person is dead and another injured.

Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said two people were shot at the Majestic Garden Apartments on Rocky Creek Road just before 5 p.m. Wednesday; one is dead, and the extent of the other’s injuries is unavailable. The area where the shooting happened is on the south side of Rocky Creek near a Family Dollar store, just east of the Bloomfield Road curve.

Names and circumstances of the shooting have not been released.

It’s the second time this year someone has been shot and killed at the Majestic Garden Apartments: 16-year-old Ahmori Searcy was killed there in early March.

The killing marks the 29th homicide in Macon this year.

The Telegraph will provide updates when more information is available.