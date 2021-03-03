Suspect in 1-year-old Macon boy’s death caught hiding under bed at his mother’s house

A 1-year-old Macon boy died last week from what the authorities have since determined was “head trauma.”

The boy, Jayce Gibson, was pronounced dead Feb. 24 at Coliseum Northside Hospital after his mother and a man who Bibb County sheriff’s officials described as “her roommate/boyfriend” noticed the child was “unresponsive.”

“The cause of death could not be determined at that time,” sheriff’s officials said in a statement Wednesday, adding that an autopsy earlier this week revealed the child did not die of natural causes and had “suffered head trauma.”

The statement went on to say that “during the course of the investigation, information was provided that led to the arrest of the boyfriend.” The statement did not elaborate and further details were not divulged.

The boyfriend, 19-year-old Jamarius Khalil Dixon — charged with murder and first-degree cruelty to children — was arrested Wednesday morning at his mother’s house on Thornberry Drive in Sandersville.

An official with the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force said Dixon, who had been a standout basketball player at Washington County High School, was hiding under a bed when he was apprehended.

Dixon was being held Wednesday evening without bond at the Bibb jail.