Man shot outside apartment Saturday in Macon dies in local hospital

A man shot outside a Pierce Avenue apartment in Macon on Saturday night was pronounced dead Sunday at a city hospital, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

The victim, Carlos Daniels, 45, had been shot in the head, Jones said.

Sheriff’s officials in a statement late Saturday said Daniels, whose hometown wasn’t noted, was critically wounded “in the 300 block of Pierce,” just south of Ingleside Avenue, shortly before 7:30 p.m.

“Witnesses stated that they heard a gunshot, looked outside of their apartment, and saw a male laying on the ground,” the statement said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Daniels’ death is the county’s seventh homicide of 2021.

