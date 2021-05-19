Midnight gunfire leaves one shot dead in car, two wounded outside west Macon store

A midnight shooting outside a west Macon convenience store left one man dead and two other people wounded, one critically, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said early Wednesday.

The man who was killed, a 46-year-old whose name was being withheld until his relatives could be reached, was found shot to death in an automobile at the Reliance Food Mart at 3590 Napier Ave.

Another victim, a 21-year-old woman, was also shot “as she sat in her vehicle” nearby, sheriff’s officials noted in a statement sent to local news outlets. The young woman was said to be in critical condition at a city hospital.

A third victim, a man, was also shot. He was driven to a nearby hospital for treatment and was reportedly “in stable condition,” the sheriff’s statement said.

It was not clear what prompted the gunfire shortly after midnight on Tuesday in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

The store where the shooting happened sits at the corner of Mumford Road and Napier, a well-traveled intersection less than a mile west of Freedom Park and Vineville Avenue.

There was no word early on about who may have fired the shots.

The shooting death was the city’s twelfth slaying since the beginning of April.

It was Macon’s 21st homicide of the year that will likely be classified as a murder.