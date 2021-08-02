New details emerge in Macon Mall shooting that killed teenager Sunday afternoon

A Bibb County sheriff’s investigator’s report released late Monday provides new details into the fatal shooting of a Macon teen Sunday at a local mall.

Among the preliminary findings: a fight that led to the shooting involved four people, one shot was fired, and the victim had a holster and, at one point, a gun.

Quentavious Moore, 17, was fatally shot about 4 p.m. Sunday in the food court of the Macon Mall on Eisenhower Parkway following a fight, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials have noted that the case is still being investigated and no charges have been filed. The initial report was issued after a review of security camera footage and interviews with witnesses. Bibb County Sheriff David Davis told The Telegraph on Monday afternoon that investigators were “aware of all the individuals involved.”

The preliminary report

The account presented by the first-arriving sheriff’s deputy says that when he arrived at the mall, Moore was lying on the floor in the food court surrounded by mall patrons.

With Moore and “supporting” the dying teen was his 18-year-old brother, Kowasis, the report said, noting that “Quentavious was alert but unresponsive.”

While the deputy helped apply pressure to Quentavious Moore’s wounds — he was shot in the chest and in his right arm — the deputy later wrote that he noticed what he described as a holster for a small-caliber handgun “near” Quentavious Moore’s abdomen. The holster was empty.

The deputy said in the report that he followed a blood trail from the mall’s food court down toward an area of shops where the shooting appeared to have happened.

A woman at a nail salon told the deputy she had been outside the salon and saw someone walking by who appeared to trip.

“Other males were behind him,” the report said, adding that the woman at the salon said “she felt that there was an issue amongst the males but did not think it was serious at that point. ... Suddenly she heard (a) physical altercation between the males.”

Fight details

Someone was said to have tried to break up the apparent scuffle, the report said, and another person reportedly yelled at the males to “stop.”

Another witness told the deputy that he saw a group of three “men” who were “attacking” one man. According to the report, which does not clearly specify the people involved, three males were “holding down” a fourth male.

The male being held down could be heard “stating that if he got up, he was going to shoot,” the report read. When that male did get up, he was “grabbed by the waistline by one of the attackers. Another (attacker) searched his waistline looking for a gun” when the male who’d been held down “broke free, shot one of the attackers and retreated.”

The name of the person who opened fire was not mentioned in the write-up and the eyewitness reported to the deputy that he heard just one shot.

A single shell casing was found below some stairs near the nail salon, the report said.

Later at a county hospital, where Quentavious Moore died at about 4:50 p.m., the deputy’s report said Kowasis Moore told an investigator that he had been at the mall with Quentavious and a cousin of theirs.

Kowasis Moore, according to the report, “also said his brother (Quentavious) had a gun which he believed was a 40 caliber ... (and) they had an altercation with 1 male.”