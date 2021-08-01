Georgia teen shot and killed in Macon mall after fight in food court, coroner says

A teen was shot and killed in the Macon Mall on Eisenhower Parkway Sunday afternoon, according to the Bibb County coroner.

Coroner Leon Jones said a 17-year-old male was shot multiple times in the food court of the Macon Mall, 3661 Eisenhower Parkway, just after 4 p.m. The teen’s identity has not been released.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting, and the teen was involved in a fight with a man before he was shot. The teen was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting is the second homicide sheriff’s deputies are investigating over the weekend, after a Macon man shot in front of his house died Sunday.

Darius Deonta Grayer, 23, was shot in front of his house in the 1200 block of Fort Hill Street around 11:45 p.m. Friday. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. He died less than two days later.

Bibb County set a modern-day record for homicides last year with 51, and currently the county is on pace to eclipse that grisly total.

This incident is under investigation. Anyone with information in reference to this incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.