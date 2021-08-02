Crime

Victim identified in Macon Mall food court shooting. No one has been charged, arrested

Bibb County sheriff’s investigators on Monday continued piecing together details of what may have led to the shooting death of a teenager on Sunday afternoon in the Macon Mall’s food court.

For the most part, all that the authorities have said publicly about what may have prompted the gunfire is what sheriff’s officials noted in a news release on Sunday afternoon, that “two men were involved in a verbal altercation that became physical, resulting in one of the men being shot.”

The person who was shot just after 4 p.m. and later pronounced dead at a local hospital was 17-year-old Quentavious Moore.

As of Monday afternoon, it did not appear that anyone had been charged in connection with the incident, but Sheriff David Davis told The Telegraph that investigators were “aware of all the individuals involved.”

The episode was the county’s 33rd homicide-related gun death this year.

Moore’s death, which happened two days after 46th anniversary of the mall’s 1975 opening, was thought to be the only shooting, fatal or otherwise, to happen inside the mall in its history.

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
