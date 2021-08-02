Victim identified in Macon Mall food court shooting. No one has been charged, arrested

Bibb County sheriff’s investigators on Monday continued piecing together details of what may have led to the shooting death of a teenager on Sunday afternoon in the Macon Mall’s food court.

For the most part, all that the authorities have said publicly about what may have prompted the gunfire is what sheriff’s officials noted in a news release on Sunday afternoon, that “two men were involved in a verbal altercation that became physical, resulting in one of the men being shot.”

The person who was shot just after 4 p.m. and later pronounced dead at a local hospital was 17-year-old Quentavious Moore.

As of Monday afternoon, it did not appear that anyone had been charged in connection with the incident, but Sheriff David Davis told The Telegraph that investigators were “aware of all the individuals involved.”

The episode was the county’s 33rd homicide-related gun death this year.

Moore’s death, which happened two days after 46th anniversary of the mall’s 1975 opening, was thought to be the only shooting, fatal or otherwise, to happen inside the mall in its history.