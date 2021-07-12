Macon woman shot during domestic dispute Monday dies in local hospital, coroner says

A 38-year-old Macon woman was shot and fatally wounded Monday during a domestic dispute on the city’s east side, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

Details of the incident were not immediately available, but Jones said the shooting happened at about 5:30 a.m. at a house at 1971 Karen Drive just west of New Clinton Road between Shurling Drive and Millerfield Road.

The victim, Tanesha Danielle Thomas, who was shot in the abdomen, was pronounced dead at 12:42 p.m., Jones said.

He said Thomas was taken to an eastside hospital in the wake of the shooting before being transferred to the emergency room at The Medical Center in downtown, where she died.