Man shot dead on street in Unionville neighborhood is Macon’s second homicide of 2021

A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed Tuesday evening in Macon’s Unionville neighborhood, officials said.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said the shooting was reported to police about 5:45 p.m. and that the victim was found lying in the street at 195 Pansy Ave. The coroner identified the victim as Ledarius Tremaine Clark.

The address where the slaying apparently happened lies about half a block south of Montpelier Avenue and a corner store there that in recent years has frequently been the scene of violent episodes.

Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
