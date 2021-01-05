Man shot dead on street in Unionville neighborhood is Macon’s second homicide of 2021

A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed Tuesday evening in Macon’s Unionville neighborhood, officials said.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said the shooting was reported to police about 5:45 p.m. and that the victim was found lying in the street at 195 Pansy Ave. The coroner identified the victim as Ledarius Tremaine Clark.

The address where the slaying apparently happened lies about half a block south of Montpelier Avenue and a corner store there that in recent years has frequently been the scene of violent episodes.