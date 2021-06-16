Man charged with killing unborn child after cops learn shooting victim was pregnant

A Macon man accused of murdering a woman last week has now been charged with the voluntary manslaughter of an unborn child after officials learned the woman was pregnant.

Jeremiah Wayne Waller Jr., 39, was arrested last week for the murder of Patricia Gamboa, 30, of Miami. Investigators believe Waller fired multiple shots into a van Gamboa and others were riding in June 10 as they drove along Appling Court. Gamboa’s friends attempted to transport her to a local hospital, but the van stopped along Gray Highway near Interstate 16 and emergency personnel found Gamboa dead inside.

No one else was injured in the shooting. Officials haven’t revealed a motive for the shooting, or why Gamboa was in Macon.

Waller was later taken into custody for questioning, then charged with multiple crimes, including murder. It was not immediately known what led investigators to suspect Waller. He had been wanted on an apparently unrelated felony charge of theft by receiving stolen property.

Wednesday, officials announced Waller had been charged with feticide as well.

The shooting occurred a few hours before Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller announced a new initiative to reduce and prevent violent crime in the county.

Gamboa’s child’s death was the county’s 28th homicide of 2021 and the 23rd slaying that has or is likely to result in murder charges. (Two of the 27 deaths have led to vehicular homicide charges and two others have been deemed involuntary manslaughter cases.)