Woman dies after being shot inside a van, Macon investigators say

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday morning fatal shooting in the 1200 block of Appling Court.

Around 9:30 a.m., a caller to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center reported a woman was shot inside of a van. Several people were inside the vehicle and attempted to drive the victim to Atrium Navicent Health, according to a news release.

The van stopped on Gray Highway just north of the I-16 bridge, where first responders arrived but found the woman dead inside the van. No one else was injured in the shooting.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, Macon-Bibb Coroner Leon Jones said.

Investigators went to the original location of the shooting Appling Court to find out more about the incident. Passengers in the van have been taken in for questioning about the shooting. Deputies also recovered a handgun from the scene.

The van had multiple gunshots to the exterior of the vehicle, Jones said.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

The Telegraph will update this story when more information is available.