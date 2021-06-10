Are there ‘root issues’ that cause violent crime? Macon forms new initiative to help

Macon nonprofits and community organizations will have an opportunity in the next 30 days to pitch ideas and potentially get funding for programs to reduce and prevent violent crime.

Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller and several community leaders announced the Macon Violence Prevention initiative Thursday. The program looks to reduce violent crime by uniting community and government organizations and providing funding for data-driven solutions.

“The MVP, or Macon Violence Prevention, is a comprehensive plan of all local officials, together with the community, to start tackling the root issues, but also being reactive and proactive to the crime that we face here in Macon-Bibb County,” Miller said.

As Miller spoke from Rosa Park Square, police were responding to a fatal shooting less than three miles away. It’s Macon’s 23rd homicide of the year.

District Attorney Anita Howard, Sheriff David Davis and Bibb County School Superintendent Curtis Jones also spoke at the event while dozens of people stood and sat behind them in support.

“I think it’s important to know that we have to be united in this effort. One of the things I believe that we’ve failed at before is trying to bring everybody with one message under one umbrella, and that’s what the mayor’s supposed to do, is be a convener of people,” Miller said.

Over the next 30 days, MVP will start hosting meetings in different neighborhoods to gather ideas, and in 90 days, the group plans to release a strategic plan that addresses violent crime. They also plan to collect input through online surveys, Miller said.

“We’re going to reach out to each and every person in the community that will participate across all zip codes, no boundaries in Macon-Bibb County, to get the engagement we need to help solve this important issue,” he said.

For updates on the initiative, residents can visit maconviolenceprevention.org or follow the Macon Violence Prevention Facebook page.

While looking for new programs to implement, the initiative will also support programs that are already in place from different organizations, such as the District Attorney’s Office’s R.I.S.E. initiative, a program that focuses on non-violent youth offenders.

The county will use funding from the American Rescue Plan to fund initial projects under the guidelines of the plan. If the OLOST is passed on Nov. 2 by Bibb County citizens, Miller said it could provide an increase in annual revenue of up to $30 million, which is a way for additional programs to be funded.

“For far too long we have used the excuse that we have no funding. Far too long, we have thought that we sit here at City Hall and have all the answers. Too many people have died on our watch. Too many lives and families have been destroyed... We are standing here together, speaking with one voice, to announce the launch of MVP,” Miller said.