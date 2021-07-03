A Macon man was shot and killed early Saturday after a fight at ex-girlfriend’s house

.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that occurred shortly after 5 a.m. Saturday in west Macon near Mumford Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, a 31-year-old Black man went to his ex-girlfriend’s house at 3634 Dawn St. and a fight broke out between them. The ex-girlfriend’s sister’s boyfriend tried to stop the fight and the two men got into an altercation that resulted in a struggle over a gun, the sheriff’s office said.

Coroner Leon Jones said the 31-year-old man was shot multiple times during the incident. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have not been notified at this time.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a breaking news story. The Telegraph will provide updates as more information becomes available.