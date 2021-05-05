‘He was bleeding real bad.’ Man killed in midday ‘altercation’ at south Macon motel

An argument at a south Macon motel ended in gunfire and left a 32-year-old man dead on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The victim, Lance Michael Terrell, was fatally wounded at the Magnolia Court Motel shortly after 3 p.m., authorities said.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said Terrell, who was taken by ambulance to a city hospital, was pronounced dead at 4 p.m.

After he was shot, Terrell was lying in a patch of grass just outside the Jumbo Mart, a convenience store that sits in the middle of the horseshoe-shaped motor lodge along a bustling Ga. 247 at the southern terminus of Broadway and Pio Nono Avenue.

A woman at the motel rushed over to help the wounded man, applying pressure to his wound with a towel.

“His girlfriend is my friend and she was screaming,” said the woman, who didn’t give her name. “He was bleeding real bad.”

The woman said she also saw the gunman and said he was nonchalant enough to ask about her pet dog, Hashtag, before striding across Ga. 247 to the eastern wing of the motel.

“I was thinking he was gonna shoot again ... if I didn’t have Hashtag,” the woman said. “(He’s) obsessed with Hashtag for some reason.”

Sheriff’s deputies later found the alleged shooter in a motel room across the highway, where they were also said to have recovered a handgun.

Sheriff’s officials in a statement said a suspect in the shooting, Willie Lee Daniels, 34, had been taken in for questioning.

Terrell’s death is the 17th homicide in Macon this year that appears likely to result in a murder charge.

Two other violent deaths have resulted in involuntary manslaughter being levied against a pair of suspects, while two more people have died in vehicular homicide cases.