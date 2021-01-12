Manslaughter suspect sought in man’s death after fight at downtown Macon bar

A 54-year-old man who fell and banged his head on a wooden pillar during a fight late Sunday at a downtown Macon lounge died Tuesday at a city hospital, officials said.

The victim, Larry Liggins, of Macon, was unconscious when Bibb County sheriff’s deputies and paramedics arrived at BJ’s Billiards shortly before midnight Sunday, according to a sheriff’s statement sent to area news outlets.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones told The Telegraph that Liggins, who Jones said appears to have worked as an apartment maintenance man, died Tuesday afternoon of what Jones described as a closed head injury.

According to the sheriff’s statement, cops were called to the lounge at 430 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. at about 11:50 p.m. on Sunday.

It was there that onlookers informed them that Liggins and another man “were involved in a physical ... altercation,” the statement continued, noting that the man “punched Liggins, causing him to fall back and hit his head against a wooden pillar.”

Investigators on Tuesday night identified the other man as 30-year-old Justin Antryon Collins, who according to the sheriff’s statement was being sought on charges of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery.