Man found shot dead early Tuesday behind west Macon shopping center, teen wounded

A 23-year-old man was shot to death early Tuesday on Macon’s west side near Oglesby Square shopping center, which overlooks Eisenhower Parkway a block from the Macon State Farmers Market.

The victim, Dominique Walker, was found after Bibb County sheriff’s deputies answered a call about a shooting near the intersection of Bethlea Avenue and Whitfield Street behind the shopping center at 12:47 a.m., Coroner Leon Jones said.

Walker died at the scene. Another victim, an 18-year-old man, was wounded and taken to a city hospital with what sheriff’s officials described as “non-life-threatening” injuries.

Further details were not immediately available.