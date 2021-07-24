Two dead after downtown Macon shooting early Saturday morning

Two people are dead after shooting broke out on Cherry Street early Saturday morning in Macon.

The shooting reportedly began around 1 a.m. after a fight on Cherry between MLK Boulevard and Third Street, according to WMAZ. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has not released the names of the victims. A third individual was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Videos and comments posted to social media depict a chaotic scene, with people running for cover following more than a dozen shots.

In November, six people were shot and one injured in the same block around 2:45 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27. Then mayor-elect Lester Miller said public safety would be a leading priority for his administration, adding that “stopping the violence means supporting our law enforcement,” funding community policing and increased patrols and code enforcement.

One of Macon-Bibb County’s responses to the spike in violent crime include public meetings with victims of violent crime as part of its Macon Violence Prevention program. The FBI, sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies made 10 arrests this week as part of a response to violent crime in Macon.

The shootings will likely bring Bibb County’s 2021 homicide total to 36, a total that includes a pair of vehicular homicides as well as the death of a pregnant woman whose unborn child also died. Last year, the county set a modern day record for violent killings.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.