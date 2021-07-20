Crime

10 arrested by Bibb County Sheriff’s office, FBI in operation to reduce violent crime

The Bibb County Sheriff’s arrested 10 people Tuesday with the help of multi-agency task force to help cut down on violent crime in the area.

The arrests cover a range of crimes, from a probation violation and failure to appear in court to possession of drugs and intent to distribute them. Some also face weapons charges.

The arrests came as a response to the recent spike in violent crime, including 2020’s record-breaking homicide count.

The sheriff’s office executed multiple court-authorized search warrants in Macon-Bibb with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia, the Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, the DEA and Georgia State Patrol Swat.

The task force executed search warrants on Mimosa Drive, Forrest Hill Road, Culver Street, Kingsview Drive, Shurling Drive, Lucerne Drive and Riverside Park Boulevard.

The following were taken into custody by the task force.

The investigation is still ongoing and more arrests and charges are pending, police said.

Recent killings include an East Macon woman who was shot July 13, a Macon teen who was wounded on Dewey Street and later died on July 11 and an apparent murder-suicide on Golden Ocala Boulevard.

