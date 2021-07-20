10 arrested by Bibb County Sheriff’s office, FBI in operation to reduce violent crime

The Bibb County Sheriff’s arrested 10 people Tuesday with the help of multi-agency task force to help cut down on violent crime in the area.

The arrests cover a range of crimes, from a probation violation and failure to appear in court to possession of drugs and intent to distribute them. Some also face weapons charges.

The arrests came as a response to the recent spike in violent crime, including 2020’s record-breaking homicide count.

The sheriff’s office executed multiple court-authorized search warrants in Macon-Bibb with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia, the Middle Georgia Safe Streets Gang Task Force, the DEA and Georgia State Patrol Swat.

The task force executed search warrants on Mimosa Drive, Forrest Hill Road, Culver Street, Kingsview Drive, Shurling Drive, Lucerne Drive and Riverside Park Boulevard.

The following were taken into custody by the task force.

Deion Bernard Adams, 27, of East Point, was arrested for a warrant out of Fulton County Sheriff’s Office. Police did not say what he is charged with. He is being held without bond at this time.

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 35, of Dry Branch, was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held without bond at this time.





Tyrell Valente Barnwell, 36, of Dry Branch, was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He is being held without bond at this time.





Christopher Leon Coleman Jr, 38, of Macon, was charged with two counts of trafficking heroin, three counts of possession of firearm by convicted felon, and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond at this time.





Jameliha Shalonda Coleman, 24, of Macon, was charged with four counts of trafficking heroin, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and theft by receiving stolen property felony. She is being held without bond at this time.





Nickolas Ray French, 27, of Macon, was arrested for a Probation Violation warrant. He is being held without bond at this time.





Rodreecus Philayoungy Jolly, 38, of Macon, was charged with two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of firearm by convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond at this time.





Terrell Shamar Moore, 24, of Macon, was arrested on a bench warrant for failure to appear, and a probation violation warrant. He is being held without bond at this time.





Diamond Monique Thomas, 25, of Macon, was charged with four counts of trafficking cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana, of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and theft by receiving stolen property felony. She is being held without bond at this time.

Zerrick Kenterris Usry, 37, of Macon, was arrested on a warrant out of Jones County Sheriff’s Office. Police did not say what he is charged with. He is being held without bond at this time.

The investigation is still ongoing and more arrests and charges are pending, police said.

Recent killings include an East Macon woman who was shot July 13, a Macon teen who was wounded on Dewey Street and later died on July 11 and an apparent murder-suicide on Golden Ocala Boulevard.