FBI, Bibb County deputies serve warrants in response to ‘violent crime increase’

The FBI, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies are serving warrants in Macon today as part of a task force responding to an increase in violent crime in the county.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office did not provide more information on the effort, other than the task force was serving warrants. The FBI released the following statement to the Telegraph about the operation:

“The FBI, in conjunction with the Bibb County Sheriff Office and with the assistance of other federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, executed a number of court authorized search warrants in the Macon area as part of a response to an increase in violent crimes in our communities. Our investigation is ongoing and to preserve the integrity of that investigation we won’t be able to share any further information at this time.”

In 2020, Macon set a modern day record for homicides with 50. Macon-Bibb County leaders have responded by launching the Macon Violence Prevention initiative, setting up public forums and asking for community help in responding to the violence.

Recent killings include an East Macon woman who was shot last Tuesday, a Macon teen who was wounded on Dewey Street and later died on July 11 and an apparent murder-suicide on Golden Ocala Boulevard.