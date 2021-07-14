A Macon woman was shot to death Monday. Now, her boyfriend is charged with her murder

The boyfriend of an east Macon woman was charged with murder on Tuesday in connection with her shooting death Monday morning at a house on Karen Drive, Bibb County sheriff’s officials said Wednesday.

Leonard Dewayne Holmes, 30, of Crissey Drive off Gray Highway, had been questioned by investigators in the wake of the 5:30 a.m. shooting on Monday.

The victim, Tanesha Danielle Thomas, 38, who was shot in the abdomen, died at a local hospital about seven hours after the shooting, officials have said.

Holmes, a convicted felon, was jailed Monday on a firearms-possession charge, but was not charged in Thomas’ shooting, which was said to have happened during a domestic dispute.

“Investigators continued to go over the evidence and speak with possible witnesses about the incident,” sheriff’s officials said in a statement, adding that on Tuesday night the additional charges of murder and marijuana-related crimes were filed against Holmes.

He was being held without bond Wednesday at the county jail.