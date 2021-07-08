Have an idea to reduce violent crime in Macon? Here’s your chance to share it

Macon-Bibb County will host three community forums at which people can pitch their ideas on how to reduce violent crime.

Mayor Lester Miller announced June 10 the Macon Violence Prevention initiative, which looks to reduce violent crime by providing funding to possible solutions and uniting nonprofits and community organizations with the local government.

After Macon saw more than 50 homicides countywide in 2020, the killings have continued in 2021 with 32 homicides — 25 of which are potential murders.

“We’re going to reach out to each and every person in the community that will participate across all zip codes, no boundaries in Macon-Bibb County, to get the engagement we need to help solve this important issue,” Miller said at the announcement.

The county announced its first three public forums Thursday that will be held throughout July in different neighborhoods in Macon, according to the news release.

On June 23, the county held its first meeting with victims of violent crime and their families and more than 100 people gathered to share their experiences.

Here are the details for the first three public forums:

District 9 - Commissioner Al Tillman





Tillman will host the first of the public forums with Commissioner Virgil Watkins and Macon Water Authority Board Member Desmond Brown.

When : Thursday, July 15, at 6:30 p.m

: Thursday, July 15, at 6:30 p.m Where: Macon Mall, 3661 Eisenhower Parkway, second floor

People should enter the Macon Mall between Ole Times Country Buffet and B Turners and turn right.

District 7 - Commissioner Bill Howell

When : Thursday, July 22, at 5:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

: Thursday, July 22, at 5:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Where: Mikado Baptist Church, 6751 Houston Road

District 6 - Commissioner Raymond Wilder

When : Thursday, July 29, at 6 p.m.

: Thursday, July 29, at 6 p.m. Where: Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 South Lizella Road