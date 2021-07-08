Crime

Have an idea to reduce violent crime in Macon? Here’s your chance to share it

Macon-Bibb County will host three community forums at which people can pitch their ideas on how to reduce violent crime.

Mayor Lester Miller announced June 10 the Macon Violence Prevention initiative, which looks to reduce violent crime by providing funding to possible solutions and uniting nonprofits and community organizations with the local government.

After Macon saw more than 50 homicides countywide in 2020, the killings have continued in 2021 with 32 homicides — 25 of which are potential murders.

“We’re going to reach out to each and every person in the community that will participate across all zip codes, no boundaries in Macon-Bibb County, to get the engagement we need to help solve this important issue,” Miller said at the announcement.

The county announced its first three public forums Thursday that will be held throughout July in different neighborhoods in Macon, according to the news release.

On June 23, the county held its first meeting with victims of violent crime and their families and more than 100 people gathered to share their experiences.

Here are the details for the first three public forums:

District 9 - Commissioner Al Tillman

Tillman will host the first of the public forums with Commissioner Virgil Watkins and Macon Water Authority Board Member Desmond Brown.

People should enter the Macon Mall between Ole Times Country Buffet and B Turners and turn right.

District 7 - Commissioner Bill Howell

District 6 - Commissioner Raymond Wilder

Jenna Eason creates serviceable news around culture, business and people who make a difference in the Macon community for The Telegraph. Jenna joined The Telegraph staff as a Peyton Anderson Fellow and multimedia reporter after graduating from Mercer University in May 2018 with a journalism degree and interning at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jenna has covered issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, Middle Georgia elections and protests for the Middle Georgia community and Telegraph readers. Support my work with a digital subscription
