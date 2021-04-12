Crime

Man found shot in back, killed on Macon’s west side

A 48-year-old man was found shot to death early Monday on Macon’s west side.

The victim, Parrish Forster, of Macon, had been shot one time in his back, according to a statement from Bibb County sheriff’s officials.

Further details of what happened were not immediately available, but Forster was said to have been shot at or near the intersection of Mumford Road and West Napier Avenue shortly after 1 a.m.

The area lies a few blocks north of Log Cabin Drive and about half a mile west of Freedom Park.

Officials said Forster was taken to a Macon hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph
