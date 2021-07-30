Local

Macon man shot and killed during fight Friday evening in west Bibb County, cops say

A man was shot and killed Friday night in Bibb County, according to county coroner Leon Jones.

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the incident, which occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of Bethel Church Road in west Bibb County. According to the sheriff’s office, a 69-year-old man was shot during a fight with another man.

The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

