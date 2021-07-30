Macon man shot and killed during fight Friday evening in west Bibb County, cops say

A man was shot and killed Friday night in Bibb County, according to county coroner Leon Jones.

Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the incident, which occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 7500 block of Bethel Church Road in west Bibb County. According to the sheriff’s office, a 69-year-old man was shot during a fight with another man.

The name of the victim has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

