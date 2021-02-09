Crime

35-year-old man shot to death near Macon’s Pendleton Homes, coroner says

A 35-year-old man shot in the abdomen Tuesday night along Houston Avenue on Macon’s south side was later pronounced dead at a city hospital, officials said.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones identified the slain man as Terrance Deshun Chapman.

Sheriff’s officials said the shooting happened near the entrance to Pendleton Homes, a sprawling public-housing complex at the intersection of Houston and Heard avenues, a few minutes before 9 p.m.

Jones said Chapman went into cardiac arrest shortly after paramedics arrived and that he died about 90 minutes later.

There were no known suspects and further details about the shooting or what may have prompted it were not immediately available.

