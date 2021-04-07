Inmate charged with murder in stabbing death of Bibb deputy as new details emerge

Bibb County patrol cars lead a procession along Pio Nono Avenue Wednesday for former deputy Christopher Knight. The 30-year-old deputy was stabbed to death while he and other deputies were moving inmate Albert Dewitt Booze to a cell at about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. jvorhees@macon.com

An inmate at the Bibb County jail who allegedly stabbed a sheriff’s deputy to death during a struggle inside the jail early Tuesday was charged with murder and other violent crimes on Wednesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

The inmate, 22-year-old Albert Dewitt Booze, who had been held at the Oglethorpe Street lockup in downtown Macon since November, faces charges that include malice murder, felony murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

He is accused of killing deputy Christopher Wilson Knight, 30, after Knight and other deputies escorted Booze to an observation cell in a part of the jail sometimes used to house inmates on “suicide watch.”

Booze had earlier in the night clogged a toilet in his cell, flooded his cell and splashed the water on deputies, the GBI said in a statement announcing the charges against Booze.

“At some point during the (deputies’) contact with Booze, he indicated he wanted to commit suicide. Other deputies were requested to assist with the removal of Booze from the cell,” the statement said “Booze was handcuffed in the front (of his body) by deputies and walked to another cell for observation at approximately 2:26 a.m.”

The statement said that upon arrival at the observation cell, “deputies removed the handcuffs from Booze and a fight ensued between deputies and Booze. During the fight, Booze was able to obtain a knife owned by Deputy Knight and stabbed him.”