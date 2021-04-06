Crime

Bibb County deputy stabbed to death with own knife by inmate in county jail, cops say

A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy was stabbed to death early Tuesday by an apparently handcuffed inmate at the county jail who grabbed a knife the deputy was thought to have had in his possession, officials said.

It was unclear to investigators whether the knife was taken from a duty belt that the deputy was wearing or if perhaps the knife fell off, possibly in a struggle to restrain the inmate, officials said.

The deputy, 30-year-old Christopher Knight, was stabbed while he and other deputies were moving inmate Albert Dwight Booze to a cell for “suicide watch” about 2:30 a.m. after Booze made threats about harming himself, Sheriff David Davis said.

Charges against Booze, 22, who had been in the jail since November on charges of criminal damage, giving a false name and criminal trespassing, were pending.

An internal investigation had been launched to determine why the deputy had a knife, the sheriff said, adding that deputies in the jail have access to knives as there are on occasion circumstances that arise in which cutting implements are needed.

Another deputy, 32-year-old Jerome Williams, sworn in last week, was injured in the incident and treated at a city hospital before being released, Davis said.

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
