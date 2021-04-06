Bibb County deputy stabbed to death with own knife by inmate in county jail, cops say

A Bibb County sheriff’s deputy was stabbed to death early Tuesday by an apparently handcuffed inmate at the county jail who grabbed a knife the deputy was thought to have had in his possession, officials said.

It was unclear to investigators whether the knife was taken from a duty belt that the deputy was wearing or if perhaps the knife fell off, possibly in a struggle to restrain the inmate, officials said.

The deputy, 30-year-old Christopher Knight, was stabbed while he and other deputies were moving inmate Albert Dwight Booze to a cell for “suicide watch” about 2:30 a.m. after Booze made threats about harming himself, Sheriff David Davis said.

Charges against Booze, 22, who had been in the jail since November on charges of criminal damage, giving a false name and criminal trespassing, were pending.

An internal investigation had been launched to determine why the deputy had a knife, the sheriff said, adding that deputies in the jail have access to knives as there are on occasion circumstances that arise in which cutting implements are needed.

Another deputy, 32-year-old Jerome Williams, sworn in last week, was injured in the incident and treated at a city hospital before being released, Davis said.

