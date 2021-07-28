Crime

Georgia man stabbed to death by fellow inmate at state prison in Macon, coroner says

A 34-year-old man who was incarcerated at Central State Prison was stabbed to death Wednesday afternoon by another inmate, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

The slain man, Joshua Carl Haynes Lester, was pronounced dead at the prison.

Details of the incident were not immediately available.

Lester, of Dalton in north Georgia, had been housed at the prison since May, serving part of a five-year sentence for a conviction in Whitfield County for obstruction of a law enforcement officer in 2017.

The medium-security prison where the killing happened lies west of Interstate 475 at 4600 Fulton Mill Road near Lizella.

