What are the COVID rules for Middle Georgia schools? Here’s what you need to know
Middle Georgia school district are shifting rules related to masks and encouraging students and staff to get vaccinated as the delta variant drives up COVID-19 cases.
Recently, Baldwin and Monroe county school leaders changed their district’s mask rules. The Telegraph will update this list of the latest coronavirus policies as they change.
COVID-19 rules across Middle Georgia
- Bibb County: Masks are required by the district on school buses and in buildings, but are not required to be worn outdoors or at breakfast/lunch. The district reported Friday 216 students and staffers had tested positive for COVID-19 between Aug. 6-12.
- Baldwin County: Masks are required for students, staff, and visitors when inside all Baldwin County School District facilities and on school buses, regardless of vaccination status. Mask will not be required during breakfast/lunch or outdoor activity.
- Houston County: Houston County School District recommends, but doesn’t require, wearing masks and getting a coronavirus vaccine. Buses, classrooms and “high-touch surfaces” will be disinfected regularly. Sick students and staff members will be required to stay home.
- Jones County: Masks are required on buses and recommended, but not required, in school buildings. According to the district, “Teachers/staff will maintain 3-ft safe zones where masks may be removed to teach and work.”
- Laurens County: The Laurens County School District is only offering in-person instruction this school year. Masks are required on buses, and recommended but not required in buildings.
- Monroe County: Masks are encouraged, but are not required, while vaccinations are encouraged. Monroe County School is not making quarantines mandatory for students who’ve had close contact at school with someone who has exposure to COVID-19, however household contact of a positive case will be asked to quarantine.
- Peach County: According to the district’s website, “vaccinated employees and students are not required to wear masks, unvaccinated employees and students are encouraged to wear masks.”
- Twiggs County: Teachers and staff will undergo a “health screening” before each work day. Masks are encouraged but not required for the unvaccinated while indoors. People who are directly exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19 must quarantine for 14 days and get a negative test before returning to in-person classes.
- Wilkinson County: Masks are required for students, teachers and staff in buildings and on buses. Temperatures are checked on arrival, and social distancing must be observed. Staff and student vaccination events will be scheduled throughout the school year.
