What are the COVID rules for Middle Georgia schools? Here’s what you need to know

The Telegraph’s COVID delta variant reporting

As the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus surges across Middle Georgia, officials, hospitals and communities have had to react. Here is our latest coverage.

Middle Georgia school district are shifting rules related to masks and encouraging students and staff to get vaccinated as the delta variant drives up COVID-19 cases.

Recently, Baldwin and Monroe county school leaders changed their district’s mask rules. The Telegraph will update this list of the latest coronavirus policies as they change.

COVID-19 rules across Middle Georgia

Is there a school district we should add to this list? Email us at tperrineau@macon.com and let us know.

