More cities, businesses require proof of COVID vaccinations. What about Macon?

As the delta variant leads to a spike in COVID cases across Georgia, some businesses have responded by incentivizing or requiring employees to get vaccinated and requiring customers to show proof of vaccination.

Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller said no vaccine requirement or so-called vaccine passport rules are under consideration here .

Also, Miller questioned whether a local government could legally enact such a rule without a statewide mandate.

Individual business owners may enact such requirements on their own if desired, said Chris Floore, Macon-Bibb’s chief communications officer.

Macon-Bibb encourages wearing masks, washing hands, remaining socially distanced and avoiding large gatherings.

“Ultimately, what will get us out of this is the vaccine, and that’s what we need people to be doing right now,” Floore said. “Take all the other measures that are in place, but go get the vaccine.”

Recently, Macon-Bibb commissioners approved vaccination incentives of $500 for full-time government employees and $250 for part-time workers. That could cost up to $800,000, with the funds for the incentives coming from federal American Rescue Plan Act money.

Encouraging vaccination

“The focus in the next couple of weeks is finding ways to get people to get vaccinated,” Floore said. “We plan to work with our employee base.”

Gov. Brian Kemp previously issued an executive order barring government entities from enacting any sort of vaccine passport or vaccination proof. During a Monday press conference announcing additional funding to boost staffing at hospitals amid the COVID-19 spike, Kemp said mandates don’t work.

Instead, Kemp encouraged those who haven’t been vaccinated to get the shot by giving all state employees the day off Sept. 3, the Friday before the Labor Day weekend. He also said he would not mandate a statewide shutdown.

Why not require the vaccination? Kemp said during the news conference aired live by various media on Facebook he doesn’t think “vaccine mandates or mask mandates or mandates in general work.”

Kemp said he thinks mandating “just pushes people into a corner. You see where mask mandates are causing fights at sporting events and on airplanes and other things. People know how to deal with the virus.”

“My message to people is look, talk to your doctor, talk to your local pharmacist, talk to whoever you trust that is involved in health care, or your faith leader about the vaccines, learn more about ‘em, learn about the science and then make a good decision for yourself. To me that is the best way for us to handle this going forward.”

Not on the radar

Requiring proof of vaccinations at restaurants, bars and other establishments does not appear to be on the radar yet for Macon and Warner Robins area businesses.

NewTown Macon had not heard of any reports last week of any restaurants or other businesses considering or requiring proof of vaccination. Same for the Robins Regional Chamber.

Scott Mitchell, owner of Travis Jean Emporium in downtown Macon, also said he’s not heard of any downtown businesses discussing or calling for a proof of vaccination mandate.

At his business, Mitchell and all of his employees are vaccinated, and they have remained masked and follow CDC safety protocols. They also provide masks for customers.

Starbucks locations in Macon, Warner Robins and Perry ceased dine-in operations last week due COVID. Customers may still come in for takeout and take advantage of the outside seating. Drive-thrus also are open.

Requiring proof of vaccination

More restaurants and bars across the nation, including a few in Atlanta and at least one in Columbus, are requiring proof of vaccination, according to various media reports.

Also, the National Restaurant Association offers guidance for restaurants where mandates for vaccination proof are imposed.

The mandates come as COVID-19 illness and deaths are surging across the U.S. attributed to the delta variant.