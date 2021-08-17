Crime

Bibb County criminal jury trials temporarily halted as COVID surges in Middle Georgia

A recent surge in coronavirus cases in Middle Georgia has prompted the halting criminal jury trials in Bibb County through the end of August, officials said Tuesday.

Howard Z. Simms, chief judge of the Macon Judicial Circuit, said “several cases” have been affected due to witnesses and others tied to proceedings reporting having tested positive for COVID or possibly having been exposed to it.

The judge said he would reassess the situation at month’s end.

“If we have to delay any further, I’m likely going to have to declare a (local) emergency,” Simms said, which could affect criminal trials into September and possibly beyond.

On Monday, a much-anticipated murder trial was postponed until mid-September after two witnesses were said to have contracted the coronavirus.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Another trial was also affected when a juror reported having tested positive for the virus.

Profile Image of Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr.
Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. Joe is a Warner Robins native and graduate of Warner Robins High. He joined the Telegraph in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia. As a Pulliam Fellowship recipient in 1991, Joe worked for the Indianapolis News. His stories have appeared in the Washington Post, the Seattle Times and Atlanta Magazine. He has been a Livingston Award finalist and won numerous Georgia Press Association and Georgia Associated Press awards. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service