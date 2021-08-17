Bibb County criminal jury trials temporarily halted as COVID surges in Middle Georgia

A recent surge in coronavirus cases in Middle Georgia has prompted the halting criminal jury trials in Bibb County through the end of August, officials said Tuesday.

Howard Z. Simms, chief judge of the Macon Judicial Circuit, said “several cases” have been affected due to witnesses and others tied to proceedings reporting having tested positive for COVID or possibly having been exposed to it.

The judge said he would reassess the situation at month’s end.

“If we have to delay any further, I’m likely going to have to declare a (local) emergency,” Simms said, which could affect criminal trials into September and possibly beyond.

On Monday, a much-anticipated murder trial was postponed until mid-September after two witnesses were said to have contracted the coronavirus.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Another trial was also affected when a juror reported having tested positive for the virus.