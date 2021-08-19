Do you have questions about eviction, rental assistance in Middle GA? What to know

Last year as the coronavirus took hold in the U.S., the CDC issued an eviction moratorium, an effort designed to keep folks in their homes so they could quarantine, isolate and social distance.

That moratorium expired last month, but the agency issued a new one which runs through early October in an effort to give tenants and landlords time to receive rent relief. But accessing that relief is often difficult, adding complexity to an eviction process already mired in red tape.

If you’re facing eviction in Middle Georgia, here’s what you need to know about the moratorium, how to access relief money and what to bring to an eviction hearing in magistrate court:

1. Who is covered under the new CDC eviction moratorium?

The new CDC eviction moratorium is not an extension of the old moratorium, said Susan Reif, housing unit director and eviction prevention project director for the Georgia Legal Services Program.

After the CDC eviction moratorium ended on July 31, the CDC enacted a new moratorium on Aug. 3 with one major change: the protections were linked to the transmission rate of the COVID-19 virus in each county.

“Who wakes up every morning besides me and checks CDC transmission rates who’s not in public health? My clients haven’t been doing that in their life,” Reif said.

As of Sunday, Aug. 15, the eviction moratorium covered all counties in Georgia because all counties had high rates of transmission, according to the CDC transmission map, but that wasn’t the case for all counties when the moratorium started.

Rural counties, such as Gilmer, Lincoln, Webster and Stewart counties, had low transmission rates on Aug. 4 meaning tenants in those counties could have presumably been evicted, Reif said. Now, all counties in Georgia are showing high transmission rates; therefore, they are presumably protected.

“The timing was bad. I talked with a woman on Tuesday when the sheriff was at her home, putting her property out. If the sheriff had come 24 hours later, she would have been protected,” Reif said.

The eviction moratorium only protects those who are being evicted due to nonpayment of rent, said Shannon Mills, a staff attorney with Georgia Legal Services. Tenants may still be evicted due to other issues, such as a violation of a lease agreement.

2. How does the eviction moratorium work?

To be protected under the CDC eviction moratorium, tenants have to fill out the CDC Eviction Protection Declaration form and provide a copy to their landlord as soon as a tenant knows they are going to be behind on rent, Mills said.

Mills recommended tenants keep a copy of the declaration, give a copy to the landlord and file a copy with the court if the landlord has proceeded with an eviction hearing.

If a landlord tries to ignore the declaration and evict a tenant without a sheriff’s deputy present, the landlord could face criminal and civil penalties, Mills said.

The CDC has the declaration form in multiple languages as well.

3. How does a tenant apply for the Georgia Rental Assistance program?

Mills said the first step is visiting georgiarentalassistance.ga.gov and starting an application.

An application has to be submitted by the tenant and the landlord for assistance to be granted, and there are stipulations on who can receive assistance: tenants must be behind on their rent, meet income requirements and demonstrate their nonpayment is due to the pandemic, Mills said.

“My best course of action and advice to individuals is don’t second guess it. Apply,” he said. “There are instances where individuals thought they may not have qualified, but in truth, especially through our navigators and their knowledge of what it takes to be eligible, they’ve been able to identify, ‘Hey, actually, you do qualify. Here’s why you should apply.’ And so, I would definitely recommend anyone who’s thinking about that, apply.”

The process moves much smoother if both the tenant and the landlord are involved and committed to the process.

“In those instances where we’ve been able to have landlords who say, ‘Okay, yes, let’s do the program. Here’s the information,’... the process has moved fast, and those tenants and the landlords have received that assistance. Where you have landlords who don’t quite understand it, or they are skeptical of it, it obviously moves slower,” he said.

4. What resources are available for people facing eviction?

People who are looking for assistance can call 2-1-1, the United Way of Central Georgia’s hotline that connects people to local nonprofits and organizations that can help. People can also text their ZIP code and “need” to 898-211.

Here is a list of organizations that can help people facing eviction.

Georgia Legal Services Program

Family Advancement Ministries

Macon-Bibb Economic Opportunity Council

5. What should a person take with them to eviction court?

If a person is heading to eviction court, they should take any type of evidence that could prove the tenant should not be evicted, Shannon Mills said.

Here’s a list of possible evidence to present to the judge:

Lease agreement

Receipts from paying rent

CDC Eviction Protection Declaration

Pictures and videos of repair issues

Text messages and emails from a landlord