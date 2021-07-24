Coronavirus

Macon hospitals will require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine as GA cases rise

Coliseum Hospitals and Atrium Health will begin requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

On Aug. 1, Piedmont Healthcare’s purchase of Coliseum Medical Centers and Coliseum Northside Hospital will go into effect, and Piedmont is requiring employees to be vaccinated by Feb. 1.

Administrators, Piedmont-employed providers and new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated. All remaining employees will be required to be vaccinated at a date that has not been determined.

Atrium Health, which owns the Medical Center in Macon, will require all workers — including remote workers, physicians, medical residents, faculty, fellows, trainees, contractors, medical staff, students, temporary workers and volunteer staff — to get the vaccine or provide the medical and religious exemption by Oct. 31.

This comes as the delta variant has caused a spike in recent COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations in Georgia.

Justin Baxley
Justin Baxley is the fan life reporter at The Telegraph and writes stories centered around entertainment, food and sports in the Macon community. Justin joined the Telegraph staff after graduating from Mercer University in May 2017 with a degree in criminal justice and journalism. During his time at Mercer he served as the sports editor for The Cluster.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service