Macon hospitals will require employees to get COVID-19 vaccine as GA cases rise

Coliseum Hospitals and Atrium Health will begin requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

On Aug. 1, Piedmont Healthcare’s purchase of Coliseum Medical Centers and Coliseum Northside Hospital will go into effect, and Piedmont is requiring employees to be vaccinated by Feb. 1.

Administrators, Piedmont-employed providers and new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated. All remaining employees will be required to be vaccinated at a date that has not been determined.

Atrium Health, which owns the Medical Center in Macon, will require all workers — including remote workers, physicians, medical residents, faculty, fellows, trainees, contractors, medical staff, students, temporary workers and volunteer staff — to get the vaccine or provide the medical and religious exemption by Oct. 31.

This comes as the delta variant has caused a spike in recent COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations in Georgia.