Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine in Middle Georgia? Here is how to get one

More from the series The Telegraph’s COVID delta variant reporting As the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus surges across Middle Georgia, officials, hospitals and communities have had to react. Here is our latest coverage. Expand All

New COVID-19 cases continue to mount across Georgia due to the now dominant delta variant, and health experts agree that vaccines are the best protection against infection, severe cases and death.

The FDA announced approval for the Pfizer vaccine Monday for people 16 and older, making it the first coronavirus vaccine to receive full approval, as opposed to emergency authorization.

There dozens of ways to get vaccines, from county health departments to public pharmacies to local hospitals. Here’s how to get a vaccine in Middle Georgia:

County health departments

North Central Health District is offering the COVID-19 vaccine in all 13 counties it covers without an appointment and also has a vaccination locator to help find the nearest site by you. The district is currently offering Moderna, Pfizer, and Janssen vaccines. Here are the addresses for county health departments, along with when they’re offering vaccines.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Baldwin County Health Department

100 Ireland Drive, Milledgeville, GA 31061

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Crawford County Health Department

141 McCrary Avenue, Roberta, GA 31078

Wednesdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Hancock County Health Department

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

516 Boland Street, Sparta, GA 31087

Tuesdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Houston County Health Department

98 Cohen Walker Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31088

Wednesday and Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Jasper County Health Department

825 Eatonton Street, Monticello, GA 31064

Mondays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Jones County Health Department

114 Forest Street, Gray, GA 31032

Tuesdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Macon-Bibb County Health Department

1600 Forsyth Street, Macon, GA 31201

Wednesdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monroe County Health Department

106 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Forsyth, GA 31029

Mondays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Peach County Health Department

503 Bluebird Blvd. (temporary location), Fort Valley, GA 31030

Fridays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Putnam County Health Department

117 Putnam Drive, Suite C, Eatonton, GA 31024

Wednesdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Twiggs County Health Department

26 Main Street, Jeffersonville, GA 31044

Wednesdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Washington County Health Department

201 Morningside Drive, Sandersville, GA 31082

Tuesday and Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wilkinson County Health Department

123 High Hill Street, Irwinton, GA 31042

Thursdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Vaccines at hospitals

Piedmont Healthcare is offering Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccines. For more information, visit piedmont.org/covid-19.

Atrium Health Navicent are offering vaccines to all Georgians 16 and older by appointment at these locations:

Family Health Center (drive-thru), 3780 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon

The Wellness Center, 3797 Northside Drive, Macon

Medical Center of Peach County, 1960, Highway 247 Connector, Byron

Navicent Health Baldwin, 821 North Cobb Street, Milledgeville

Other vaccine options

• The Macon Volunteer Clinic is hosting several vaccination events of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines located at 376 Rogers Avenue in Macon.

The events start on Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m and on Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 3-6 p.m.

The vaccination events offer both walk-ins, and appointments. Visit maconvolunteerclinic.org to preregister.

• Mercer students also have the opportunity to receive a free COVID-19 vaccination shot on Aug. 27, Sept. 3 and Sept. 10 from 8:30-11:45 a.m. in Penfield Gym, with an appointment.

• Walgreens is offering walk-in appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines. Visit their site to find a location nearest you.

• CVS pharmacies are offering walk-in or scheduled appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine at No cost with insurance or through a federal program for the uninsured. Vaccinators also receive a 20% shopping pass after final vaccination.

• Publix is administering the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for online appointment and walk-ins.