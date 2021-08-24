Coronavirus

Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine in Middle Georgia? Here is how to get one

More from the series

The Telegraph’s COVID delta variant reporting

As the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus surges across Middle Georgia, officials, hospitals and communities have had to react. Here is our latest coverage.

Expand All

New COVID-19 cases continue to mount across Georgia due to the now dominant delta variant, and health experts agree that vaccines are the best protection against infection, severe cases and death.

The FDA announced approval for the Pfizer vaccine Monday for people 16 and older, making it the first coronavirus vaccine to receive full approval, as opposed to emergency authorization.

There dozens of ways to get vaccines, from county health departments to public pharmacies to local hospitals. Here’s how to get a vaccine in Middle Georgia:

County health departments

North Central Health District is offering the COVID-19 vaccine in all 13 counties it covers without an appointment and also has a vaccination locator to help find the nearest site by you. The district is currently offering Moderna, Pfizer, and Janssen vaccines. Here are the addresses for county health departments, along with when they’re offering vaccines.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Baldwin County Health Department

Crawford County Health Department

Hancock County Health Department

$2 for 2 months

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Houston County Health Department

Jasper County Health Department

Jones County Health Department

Macon-Bibb County Health Department

Monroe County Health Department

Peach County Health Department

Putnam County Health Department

Twiggs County Health Department

Washington County Health Department

Wilkinson County Health Department

Vaccines at hospitals

Piedmont Healthcare is offering Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccines. For more information, visit piedmont.org/covid-19.

Atrium Health Navicent are offering vaccines to all Georgians 16 and older by appointment at these locations:

Other vaccine options

• The Macon Volunteer Clinic is hosting several vaccination events of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines located at 376 Rogers Avenue in Macon.

The events start on Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m and on Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 3-6 p.m.

The vaccination events offer both walk-ins, and appointments. Visit maconvolunteerclinic.org to preregister.

• Mercer students also have the opportunity to receive a free COVID-19 vaccination shot on Aug. 27, Sept. 3 and Sept. 10 from 8:30-11:45 a.m. in Penfield Gym, with an appointment.

• Walgreens is offering walk-in appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines. Visit their site to find a location nearest you.

• CVS pharmacies are offering walk-in or scheduled appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine at No cost with insurance or through a federal program for the uninsured. Vaccinators also receive a 20% shopping pass after final vaccination.

• Publix is administering the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for online appointment and walk-ins.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service

The Telegraph’s COVID delta variant reporting

As the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus surges across Middle Georgia, officials, hospitals and communities have had to react. Here is our latest coverage.

Back to Story