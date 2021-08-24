Coronavirus
Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine in Middle Georgia? Here is how to get one
More from the series
The Telegraph’s COVID delta variant reporting
As the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus surges across Middle Georgia, officials, hospitals and communities have had to react. Here is our latest coverage.
Expand All
New COVID-19 cases continue to mount across Georgia due to the now dominant delta variant, and health experts agree that vaccines are the best protection against infection, severe cases and death.
The FDA announced approval for the Pfizer vaccine Monday for people 16 and older, making it the first coronavirus vaccine to receive full approval, as opposed to emergency authorization.
There dozens of ways to get vaccines, from county health departments to public pharmacies to local hospitals. Here’s how to get a vaccine in Middle Georgia:
County health departments
North Central Health District is offering the COVID-19 vaccine in all 13 counties it covers without an appointment and also has a vaccination locator to help find the nearest site by you. The district is currently offering Moderna, Pfizer, and Janssen vaccines. Here are the addresses for county health departments, along with when they’re offering vaccines.
Baldwin County Health Department
- 100 Ireland Drive, Milledgeville, GA 31061
- Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Crawford County Health Department
- 141 McCrary Avenue, Roberta, GA 31078
- Wednesdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Hancock County Health Department
- 516 Boland Street, Sparta, GA 31087
- Tuesdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Houston County Health Department
- 98 Cohen Walker Drive, Warner Robins, GA 31088
- Wednesday and Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Jasper County Health Department
- 825 Eatonton Street, Monticello, GA 31064
- Mondays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Jones County Health Department
- 114 Forest Street, Gray, GA 31032
- Tuesdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Macon-Bibb County Health Department
- 1600 Forsyth Street, Macon, GA 31201
- Wednesdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Monroe County Health Department
- 106 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Forsyth, GA 31029
- Mondays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Peach County Health Department
- 503 Bluebird Blvd. (temporary location), Fort Valley, GA 31030
- Fridays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Putnam County Health Department
- 117 Putnam Drive, Suite C, Eatonton, GA 31024
- Wednesdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Twiggs County Health Department
- 26 Main Street, Jeffersonville, GA 31044
- Wednesdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Washington County Health Department
- 201 Morningside Drive, Sandersville, GA 31082
- Tuesday and Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wilkinson County Health Department
- 123 High Hill Street, Irwinton, GA 31042
- Thursdays 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Vaccines at hospitals
Piedmont Healthcare is offering Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccines. For more information, visit piedmont.org/covid-19.
Atrium Health Navicent are offering vaccines to all Georgians 16 and older by appointment at these locations:
- Family Health Center (drive-thru), 3780 Eisenhower Parkway, Macon
- The Wellness Center, 3797 Northside Drive, Macon
- Medical Center of Peach County, 1960, Highway 247 Connector, Byron
- Navicent Health Baldwin, 821 North Cobb Street, Milledgeville
Other vaccine options
• The Macon Volunteer Clinic is hosting several vaccination events of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines located at 376 Rogers Avenue in Macon.
The events start on Tuesday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m and on Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 3-6 p.m.
The vaccination events offer both walk-ins, and appointments. Visit maconvolunteerclinic.org to preregister.
• Mercer students also have the opportunity to receive a free COVID-19 vaccination shot on Aug. 27, Sept. 3 and Sept. 10 from 8:30-11:45 a.m. in Penfield Gym, with an appointment.
• Walgreens is offering walk-in appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines. Visit their site to find a location nearest you.
• CVS pharmacies are offering walk-in or scheduled appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine at No cost with insurance or through a federal program for the uninsured. Vaccinators also receive a 20% shopping pass after final vaccination.
• Publix is administering the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for online appointment and walk-ins.
Comments