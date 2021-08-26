ACE going virtual for grades 6-12 until Sept. 13 as COVID cases, quarantines increase

The Academy for Classical Education (ACE), a public charter school in Macon, is moving to virtual instruction for grades 6-12 for two weeks due to rising COVID-19 cases and quarantining students.

ACE co-founder, principal and CEO Laura Perkins confirmed to the Telegraph that students will move to remote learning starting Monday, Aug. 30 and likely return to classrooms Sept. 13.

All extracurricular activities have been suspended as well for the week of Aug. 29, including ACE’s game this Friday against Rutland. Next Friday’s game against Tattnall Square Academy will also be postponed. Perkins said some regional extracurricular competitions could resume the week of Sept. 5.

“We’ll look at things as we go,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of quarantined students, and some positive cases, more in grades 6-12 than otherwise. I don’t see that it’s going to stop until we do something to stop that. We have the capability to do remote instruction very easily.”

She added she feels “pretty good” about resuming in-person instruction for grades 6-12 on Sept. 13.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Some Bibb County classrooms, schools go virtual

The Bibb County School District also announced Thursday that all students at two schools — Ingram-Pye Elementary and Westside High School — are transitioning to virtual instruction as well, starting Friday and running through Sept. 8. The virtual schooling is “asynchronous,” which means teachers will record and post lessons every day, but won’t be teaching live.

The decision impacts about 1,400 students. The seventh grade cohort led by teachers Crystal Heath, Morris Reece, Marcus Curry and Britni Martin at Howard Middle School and the second grade classroom led by teacher Sherida Hicks at Burdell-Hunt Elementary School have also gone to virtual, asynchronous learning. Those students are also set to return Sept. 8.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported almost 8,000 new COVID-19 cases across the state and more than 3,100 antigen cases during its regular update Thursday afternoon.