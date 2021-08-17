Coronavirus

Middle Georgia hospitals are near capacity due to COVID. What to know before you go

The Telegraph’s COVID delta variant reporting

As the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus surges across Middle Georgia, officials, hospitals and communities have had to react. Here is our latest coverage.

Hospitals in Middle Georgia are near capacity as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to spike across the region.

The increase in cases and hospitalizations has led Middle Georgia hospital leaders to change visitation policies, and some hospital systems have stopped performing non-emergency inpatient procedures.

Here’s a list of the most up-to-date policies for visitors at Atrium Health Navicent, Piedmont (formerly Coliseum) and Houston Healthcare:

Atrium Health Navicent

Special considerations that can be made for the following patients:

For additional guidelines from Atrium Navicent Health visit their website.

Piedmont Hospitals (formerly Coliseum)

You must not have any of the following symptoms, which could be related to COVID-19

Houston Healthcare

The hospital has four tiers in the visitation policy based on the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

Houston Healthcare was most recently at Tier 4, meaning no visitors are allowed.

Get tested at pharmacy, not ER

Leaders at Atrium Navicent Health, Houston Healthcare and Piedmont (formerly Coliseum) came together last week to ask the community to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help stop the spread of the delta variant.

Dr. Patrice Walker, the Chief Medical Officer with Atrium Navicent Health, said the influx of COVID-19 patients is challenging because hospitals already have a lot of patients with everyday emergency needs.

“Every healthcare system is having to evaluate similar to how we are right now,” Walker said. “We don’t want to discourage people from coming in to get care when they need it, but there may be long wait times but if people need care our doors are open. We want to encourage people to come and get it if they need it.

Atrium’s Medical Center is no longer doing any non-essential procedures that require hospitalization after the procedure.

If you are considering going to the emergency room for care, here are some things to keep in mind:

