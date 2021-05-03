Georgia healthcare company announces plans to purchase two Macon hospitals

Coliseum Health Systems’ two hospitals have been purchased by an Atlanta-based healthcare company, pending regulatory approval.

Coliseum Medical Centers and Coliseum Northside will become part of the Piedmont Healthcare system this summer, according to a sale announced by the company. Piedmont is also buying Eastside Medical Center in Snellville and the Cartersville Medical Center in Cartersville.

The organizations are targeting a closing date of July 31. Piedmont has signed a purchase agreement with Coliseum owner HCA Healthcare.

“This is an exciting opportunity for Piedmont,” said Kevin Brown, president and CEO of Piedmont Healthcare. “HCA Healthcare has instilled a high standard of care into these facilities, and we are proud that they have trusted Piedmont to continue this legacy.

Piedmont Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 11 hospitals, 35 urgent care centers and 25 quick care locations.

“As a not-for-profit organization, we return our profits to the communities we serve by reinvesting in the care provided in those communities,” Brown said. “Healthcare is more than just hospitals. Ambulatory settings like primary care, urgent care and surgery centers are an important part of the care delivery network.

“Connecting all the pieces as well as having access to appropriate acute care when it is needed is key to creating a seamless experience for our patients. This is how we plan to invest in these communities.”

Medical Centers is a 310-bed hospital, which includes a 40-bed inpatient behavior health facility. Coliseum Northisde has 103 beds.

“We are committed to making a positive difference in every life we touch, and this means providing high-quality care that is seamlessly orchestrated. We look forward to further enhancing care across Georgia,” said Brown.

In addition to this new venture, Piedmont Healthcare is also becoming a partner in a joint venture for 12 urgent care and family care clinics.